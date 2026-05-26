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Milwaukee Police investigating non-fatal shooting, looking for unknown suspect

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 4500 block of N. 39th Street on Monday afternoon.
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Crime scene tape.
Police tape crime scene tape
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MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 4500 block of N. 39th Street on Monday afternoon.

A 33-year-old was shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

The Milwaukee Police are currently looking for an unknown suspect and is asking the public to contact them at (414) 935-7360 if they have any information regarding the shooting.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

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