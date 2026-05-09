Milwaukee Police investigating non-fatal shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the 1600 block of N. 18th Street on Friday evening.

A 15-year-old was sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Ajax9/shutterstock.com Stock image of police lights.

The Milwaukee Police are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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