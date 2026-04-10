Milwaukee Police investigating non-fatal shooting from Thursday evening

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred at around 7:56 p.m. Thursday on the 6800 block of N 107th Street.

A 35-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

TMJ4 Milwaukee police, file image.

The police are looking into what happened leading up to the shooting and it is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or for those who wish to stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

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