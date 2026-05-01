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Milwaukee Police investigating non-fatal shooting early Friday, one victim transported to hospital

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the 2800 block of N. 9th Street early Friday morning.
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(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the 2800 block of N. 9th Street early Friday morning.

A 3-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police
Stock image of police lights.

The police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and are looking for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

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