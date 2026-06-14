Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Police investigating non-fatal shooting, 15-year-old shot

A 15-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee.
milwaukee police department.png
TMJ4
It was an overwhelmingly violent weekend across the city of Milwaukee. 10 separate incidents of violence, leaving 11 people hurt and two dead. The instances of violence this past weekend span across the city. This past weekend alone, nine people were shot, two were stabbed and two were killed by gunfire.
milwaukee police department.png
Posted

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee.

The shooting occurred on the 1500 block of W North Avenue at around 12:40 p.m.

The 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Crime Scene

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and is looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin