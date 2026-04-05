Family identifies man killed in Easter weekend shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:50 p.m. near Armitage Avenue and Fond du Lac Avenue.

Police say a 40-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound.

Family of the victim tells TMJ4 News that his name is Tremayne "Trell" Montgomery.

Photo submitted by the family of Tremayne "Trell" Mongomery Tremayne "Trell" Montgomery is the man killed in a shooting on Easter weekend in Milwaukee.

Montgomery's daughter said he was a loving dad, brother, son, and grandfather.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help the family raise money to cover unexpected funeral costs.

Jose Luis Magana/AP Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Police say it's unclear what led up to the shooting. Family said the shooting happened after a confrontation at a local bar escalated outside.

The Milwaukee police are currently looking for an unknown suspect and is asking the public to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 if they have any information regarding the shooting.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 22-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

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