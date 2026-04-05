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Family identifies man killed in Easter weekend shooting in Milwaukee

Family identified the man killed as 40-year-old Tremayne Montgomery.
Tremayne "Trell" Mongomery
Photo submitted by the family of Tremayne "Trell" Mongomery
Tremayne "Trell" Montgomery is the man killed in a shooting on Easter weekend in Milwaukee.
Tremayne "Trell" Mongomery
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MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:50 p.m. near Armitage Avenue and Fond du Lac Avenue.

Police say a 40-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound.

Family of the victim tells TMJ4 News that his name is Tremayne "Trell" Montgomery.

Tremayne "Trell" Mongomery
Tremayne "Trell" Montgomery is the man killed in a shooting on Easter weekend in Milwaukee.

Montgomery's daughter said he was a loving dad, brother, son, and grandfather.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help the family raise money to cover unexpected funeral costs.

police tape
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Police say it's unclear what led up to the shooting. Family said the shooting happened after a confrontation at a local bar escalated outside.

The Milwaukee police are currently looking for an unknown suspect and is asking the public to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 if they have any information regarding the shooting.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 22-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

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