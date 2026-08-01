Milwaukee Police investigating fatal Friday evening shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday evening that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred on the 4600 block of N. 50th Street at around 5:30 p.m.

A 65-year-old victim sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One suspect was taken into custody at the scene and the police are continuing to investigate.

The Milwaukee Police are asking anyone with information to contact the police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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