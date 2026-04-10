Milwaukee Police investigating fatal collision on Silver Spring Drive

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Friday morning on the 6000 block of Silver Spring Drive.

A driver was traveling southbound on N. 60th Street and when attempting to turn left onto Silver Spring Drive, the driver collided with a 52-year-old pedestrian.

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The Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene after the pedestrian was declared dead.

A 26-year-old male was taken into custody and charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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