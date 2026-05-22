Milwaukee Police investigating early Friday morning shooting, one person shot

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning on the 3700 block of W. Villard Avenue.

A 21-year-old was shot and arrived at the hospital for treatment.

The police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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