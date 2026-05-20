Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Police investigating bus crash into apartment building on Teutonia

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a crash in which a bus collided with a building on Tuesday afternoon, late, on N. Teutonia Avenue.
Milwaukee Police investigating bus crash into apartment building
Milwaukee Police investigating bus crash into apartment building
Posted

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a crash in which a bus collided with a building on Tuesday afternoon, late, on N. Teutonia Avenue.

A bus was traveling southbound, went over the median into the northbound traffic lane, and continued eastbound through a yard and collided with an apartment building on the 5800 block of N. Teutonia Avenue.

WATCH: Milwaukee Police are investigating a crash in which a bus collided with an apartment building on Teutonia Avenue

Milwaukee Police investigating bus crash into apartment building

The driver, 57, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The eight passengers on the bus did not report any injuries, as well as no injuries to any occupants in the apartment building.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
Chavez, Makaylah Profile Pic 2026.png

Meet your Southern Milwaukee County reporter: Makaylah Chavez