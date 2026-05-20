Milwaukee Police investigating bus crash into apartment building on Teutonia

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a crash in which a bus collided with a building on Tuesday afternoon, late, on N. Teutonia Avenue.
A bus was traveling southbound, went over the median into the northbound traffic lane, and continued eastbound through a yard and collided with an apartment building on the 5800 block of N. Teutonia Avenue.
WATCH: Milwaukee Police are investigating a crash in which a bus collided with an apartment building on Teutonia Avenue
The driver, 57, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The eight passengers on the bus did not report any injuries, as well as no injuries to any occupants in the apartment building.
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