Milwaukee Police investigating bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday evening on the 1700 block of W. Vliet Street.

According to the police, a vehicle was traveling northbound on N. 17th Street when it struck a pedestrian on a bicycle who was crossing the street, heading westbound on W. Vliet Street.

The striking vehicle fled the scene and the pedestrian, a 64-year-old, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Milwaukee Police are currently seeking an unidentified suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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