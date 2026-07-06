Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting on city's south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on the city’s south side early Sunday morning.
WATCH: What we know in the deadly shooting investigation
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near South 10th Street and West Cleveland Avenue, killing the victim, identified by police as a Jane Doe.
An investigation into what led up to the shooting and the search for suspects is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
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