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Milwaukee police investigate crash that left pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

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MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left a 52-year-old pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Sunday evening.

The crash happened at 6:21 p.m. near North 19th Place and West Hampton Avenue, according to a press release issued by police Monday.

Following the crash, police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and that the driver remained on the scene.

The release did not say whether any arrests were made or provide an update on the condition of the 52-year-old.

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