Milwaukee police investigate crash that left pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left a 52-year-old pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Sunday evening.

The crash happened at 6:21 p.m. near North 19th Place and West Hampton Avenue, according to a press release issued by police Monday.

Following the crash, police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and that the driver remained on the scene.

The release did not say whether any arrests were made or provide an update on the condition of the 52-year-old.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip