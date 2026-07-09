Milwaukee police were on the scene of what appeared to be a crash early Thursday morning near North 10th Street and West Atkinson Avenue.

WATCH: Milwaukee police investigate apparent crash near 10th and Atkinson

Milwaukee police investigate apparent crash near 10th and Atkinson

It is unclear what led to the apparent crash, but video from our photojournalist at the scene early Thursday morning showed one person being taken away on a stretcher.

TMJ4 reached out to Milwaukee police for more information but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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