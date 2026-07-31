Milwaukee Police Department investigating fatal Thursday evening shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday evening on the 2400 block of N. 34th Street.
A 55-year-old victim sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Milwaukee Police are currently investigating but believe the shooting may have stemmed from an argument.
The police are currently looking for a known suspect.
The police are asking anyone with information to reach out to the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.
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