Milwaukee police chase ends with gun, drug arrests

MILWAUKEE — A police chase through a quiet Riverwest neighborhood Tuesday evening ended with an arrest and the recovery of multiple firearms and suspected narcotics.

Around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, a Milwaukee police officer observed a vehicle wanted for a shooting in another jurisdiction; however, it later was determined to have been involved in a reckless endangerment incident in Milwaukee.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle in the 4600 block of West Medford Avenue. The driver fled, and a vehicle pursuit ensued, ending in the 2500 block of North Gordon Court.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip