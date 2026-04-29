Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee police chase ends with gun, drug arrests

Police chase ends in arrest in Milwaukee
Police chase ends in arrest in Milwaukee
Police chase in Riverwest
Posted

MILWAUKEE — A police chase through a quiet Riverwest neighborhood Tuesday evening ended with an arrest and the recovery of multiple firearms and suspected narcotics.

Around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, a Milwaukee police officer observed a vehicle wanted for a shooting in another jurisdiction; however, it later was determined to have been involved in a reckless endangerment incident in Milwaukee.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle in the 4600 block of West Medford Avenue. The driver fled, and a vehicle pursuit ensued, ending in the 2500 block of North Gordon Court.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
Chavez, Makaylah Profile Pic 2026.png

Meet your Southern Milwaukee County reporter: Makaylah Chavez