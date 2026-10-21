Milwaukee police chase ends in deadly crash near 27th and Highland, the second day in a row

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police chase ended in a deadly crash near 27th and Highland on Tuesday afternoon, the second straight day a pursuit in the city turned fatal.

According to Milwaukee police, the incident started around 1:30 p.m.

Police say a woman reported she was carjacked at gunpoint near 25th and State and that a 33-year-old passenger was inside. When officers tried to pull the driver over, they fled.

Police say the driver came from 25th and State down to 27th and Highland where they lost control of the vehicle, hit the median, flipped over, and crashed into another car in the process.

The crash injured two people and killed the person police believe stole the car.

A car was flipped on its roof, and another car was severely damaged. Crews worked for hours to clean up the wreckage of the latest Milwaukee police chase.

Etianne, a witness, filmed the immediate aftermath.

"I heard a crash when I turn my back I saw the car flying through the air, so it had a crash and it was an old lady in the car and then I came out to my car to go check on the I see the person," Etianne said.

Tuesday was the second day in a row that a police chase led to a fatality in the city of Milwaukee. On Monday, a similar story unfolded when a police chase ended with the suspects crashing into an innocent driver.

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That driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Two people in the fleeing car were taken into custody.

"It's scary. It's it's really scary, especially like I said, because you know it's a lot of kids that's getting out of school right now. What if they would have hit a kid or somebody, or what if it was kids in those vehicles? You know, like it is scary," Latasha McLaurin told TMJ4 Monday.

Last year, nine police chases resulted in fatalities. Six of those people were not the suspects MPD was chasing.

For Etianne, who was close to becoming a victim himself, it's something that is weighing on him.

"I was shaking. I was shaking. I had my daughter in my car and my wife," Etianne said.

MPD says it is still investigating Tuesday's crash.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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