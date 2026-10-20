MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 28-year-old bystander driver has died after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police collided with their car near North 30th Street and West Center Street, according to police.

“I was on the porch with my cousin and then we saw this pick up truck just speeding and so it turned down through this street and it must've collided down the street," said witness Latasha McLaurin.

The pursuit happened Monday, Oct. 19, at approximately 2:31 p.m. near North 22nd Street and West McKinley Avenue. Milwaukee police say officers attempted to stop a vehicle connected to a narcotics investigation, but the driver fled recklessly.

Police say the suspect vehicle was driven by a 40-year-old man with a 36-year-old woman sitting in the passenger seat. The pursuit ended near North 30th Street and West Center Street when the suspect vehicle collided with another car.

Latasha McLaurin was among the witnesses who saw the events unfold.

“It was going pretty fast. Like it was going pretty fast," she said. “The man and the woman, like honestly, the girl looked like she was just enjoying it, but the man, like they just was just, just it was just so fast how they was going.”

Police say the suspect vehicle collided with a car driven by the 28-year-old. The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died.

‘It’s scary’: Witness reacts to deadly crash following Milwaukee police pursuit

McLaurin said she saw the aftermath of the crash, including emergency responders performing CPR.

The crash left McLaurin shaken, especially given the number of children in the area around the time school lets out.

“It's scary. It's it's really scary, especially like I said, because you know it's a lot of kids that's getting out of school right now. What if they would have hit a kid or somebody, or what if it was kids in those vehicles? You know, like it-it is scary," McLaurin said.

McLaurin said she believes police pursuits should not continue when they risk causing serious harm.

"I do think like they should just stop. I mean, I mean, if you are chasing them, I'm thinking that you got the picture of their license plate, you know. I think they should stop especially if it's going to cause damage like this," McLaurin said.

According to Milwaukee police, the 40-year-old male driver and 36-year-old female passenger in the suspect vehicle were taken into custody after receiving medical care for non-fatal injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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