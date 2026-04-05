Milwaukee police ask for public's help in locating missing 68-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 68-year-old woman.
The 68-year-old, Marguerite Richmond, is described as a Black woman, stands at 5'4" and weighs approximately 117 lbs. She has brown eyes and short gray hair styled in two braids.
She was last seen wearing a black coat, purple pajamas and black slippers in the 4500 block of N. 66th Street on Sunday morning around 8 a.m.
Milwaukee police are asking anyone who may have information about Richmond's whereabouts to contact Milwaukee Police Department's Seventh District at (414) 935-7272.
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