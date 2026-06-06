Milwaukee Police asks for public's help in locating missing 2-month-old baby, 16-year-old mom

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing 2-month-old baby, A'mya Fena, and her 16-year-old mother, Neeh'Vajah Montgomery-Greer.

A'mya is described as a 2-month-old black female and was last seen on the 6300 block of W. Congress Street on Friday, June 5th at around 4 p.m.

Milwaukee Police Department

Her mother is described as a 16-year-old black female, standing at 5'03", weighing 125 lbs, with a slim-build, brown eyes, and red hair.

The Milwaukee Police ask that anyone with information contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at (414) 935-7272.

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