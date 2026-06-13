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Milwaukee Police asking for public's help in locating parents of missing child

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the parents or guardian of a 2-3 year-old child.
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Milwaukee Police Department
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Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the parents or guardian of a 2-3 year-old child.

The lost child is described as a Black male, around 3 feet tall, weighs about 30 pounds, and is wearing a blue Nike t-shirt and shorts.

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He was seen in the 1100 block of N 33rd Street on Saturday morning around 11:42 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at (414) 935-7234.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin