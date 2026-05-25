Milwaukee Police asking for public's help in locating missing 8-year-old boy

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 8-year-old child.

8-year-old Affion O. Greer-Collins was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black shorts, black sandals, and carrying a see-through backpack and a duffle bag on the 2000 block of S. 6th Street on Monday at around 3 p.m.

He is described as a 4'6" black male, weighing at 83 lbs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7222.

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