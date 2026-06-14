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Milwaukee Police asking for public's help in locating critically missing child

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 11-year-old, Leo J. Pierce, who went missing on Saturday night at around 9:30 p.m.
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Milwaukee Police Department
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Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 11-year-old, Leo J. Pierce, who went missing on Saturday night at around 9:30 p.m.

Leo is described as a black male, stands at 4'09", weighs 88 lbs, with light brown complexion and black curly hair.

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He was last seen wearing a white True Religion Brand t-shirt with a blue square on the front, blue jeans, black socks, and black Nike slides. He was last seen on foot on the 4500 block of N 69th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at (414) 935-7272.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin