Milwaukee Police asking for public's help in locating critically missing 32-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing 31-year-old woman.

Callie Miller was last seen wearing a pink pajama set with black flower designs on both her top and bottom, and black Nike slides on the 4200 block of N 68th Street on Friday afternoon.

She is described as a 5'7" black woman, weighing around 260 lbs, with medium-length black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Seventh District at (414) 935-7272.

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