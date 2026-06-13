Milwaukee Police asking for public's help in locating critically missing 31-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing 31-year-old Devonte L. Moss.

Devonte is described as a Black male, standing at 6'04", 185 lbs with a black afro.

He was last seen on the 2300 block of N 16th Street on early Saturday morning, around 12:24 a.m., and was wearing a green hoodie, grey T-Shirt, and blue jeans with black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at (414) 935-7234.

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