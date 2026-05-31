Milwaukee police ask public's help finding critically missing woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help critically missing 53-year-old woman Melanie Sokoloft.
According to a press release from MPD, Sokoloft is described as a white woman who is 5-foot-3 inches tall, weighs 110 lbs. and has strawberry blonde hair.
Sokoloft was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan jacket and blue jeans in the 5400 block of W. Villard Ave. on Saturday, May 30 around 2:50 p.m.
If you have any information about Sokoloft's whereabouts, MPD asks you to call its District 7 non-emergency line at (414) 935-7272.
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