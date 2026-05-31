Milwaukee police ask public's help finding critically missing woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help critically missing 53-year-old woman Melanie Sokoloft.

According to a press release from MPD, Sokoloft is described as a white woman who is 5-foot-3 inches tall, weighs 110 lbs. and has strawberry blonde hair.

Sokoloft was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan jacket and blue jeans in the 5400 block of W. Villard Ave. on Saturday, May 30 around 2:50 p.m.



If you have any information about Sokoloft's whereabouts, MPD asks you to call its District 7 non-emergency line at (414) 935-7272.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip