Milwaukee police ask for public's help finding critically missing man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's help finding a critically missing man named Carlos Santana.

MPD says Santana a black man who is 5’8” tall and weighs 186 lbs with short black hair and brown eyes. MPD did not give an age for Santana.

Santana was last seen around 4:10 p.m. in the 600 block of W. National Ave. on Sunday, April 19. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt with cut off sleeves and black ripped jeans.



If you have any information about Santana's whereabouts, MPD asks you to call its District 2 non-emergency line at (414) 935-7222.

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