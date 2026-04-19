Milwaukee police are investigating an early Sunday morning fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the 1900 block of S 13th Street at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
A 28-year-old victim had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police are currently seeking an unknown suspect.
The Milwaukee Police is asking the public to contact them at (414) 935-7360 if they have any information.
Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
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