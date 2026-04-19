Milwaukee police are investigating an early Sunday morning fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the 1900 block of S 13th Street at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

A 28-year-old victim had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ajax9/shutterstock.com Stock image of police lights.

The police are currently seeking an unknown suspect.

The Milwaukee Police is asking the public to contact them at (414) 935-7360 if they have any information.

Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

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