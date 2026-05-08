MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police announced changes to its use of the controversial Flock automated license plate reader system, including more audits and additional training requirements, at a Fire and Police Commission meeting Thursday.

Nearly all public speakers at the meeting were critical of the Milwaukee Police Department's use of the cameras.

The commission heard the update from Milwaukee police as the department has faced criticism over alleged misuse. In February, the department accused one of its own officers of tracking a person he was dating, and their ex, nearly 200 times.

RELATED| Milwaukee police chief defends Flock Safety camera use after officer's alleged misuse raises privacy concerns

Some Milwaukee Common Council members have called for several oversight changes, including protections against using the system for immigration enforcement. MPD said that would be against its standard operating procedure.

Caliph Muab-El, a speaker at the meeting, said the community should have a voice in how the system is used.

Watch: Milwaukee police announce changes to license plate reader system amid misuse concerns

Milwaukee police announce changes to license plate reader system amid misuse concerns

"We do need to vet those things through our community, and if the law enforcement's job is to protect and serve our people in the community, then there should be some type of community input on things," Muab-El said.

MPD leadership said it has changed its monthly audit system, which now looks at how often a license plate is searched, why those searches are needed, and patterns the officers themselves follow.

In February, MPD said everyone was cut off from Flock, and to regain access, they had to complete training and sign a user agreement. MPD said there is a new investigation pending, and it has revoked Flock access to 2 users.

The announcement comes as multiple municipalities in Wisconsin have cut ties with Flock, including Oshkosh and Appleton. The Appleton mayor cited "concerns about the integrity of Flock's underlying system."

Emilio De Torre, executive director of the Milwaukee Turners, echoed that sentiment.

"Please follow the lead of our neighboring cities and cease the use of flock, thank you," De Torre said.

A watchdog organization maps Flock cameras around the country, including in Milwaukee. One camera can be seen pointing south on Water Street — one of dozens in Milwaukee.

MPD Chief of Staff Heather Hough defended the cameras, saying the department has used them to make important arrests in recent months, including for street takeovers and a carjacking.

"Used correctly, they are a valuable tool, and the department is not backing down from that position," Hough said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip