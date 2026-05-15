In today's college basketball world, players are constantly moving—chasing playing time, opportunity, and the right fit. But for Jake Hanson and Aaron Womack, the next step in their journey brought them right back home.

Coach Bart Lundy and the Milwaukee Panthers are bringing Wisconsin talent back to Milwaukee.

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Lundy recalled the first time seeing Womack play.

"And I think the first time I watched him, he was a skinny ninth grader, I said, 'That one right there is going to be pro, and he’s got size.' He’s still growing into his body, but he has such a great skill and IQ level. I think he could be a really special player,'" Lundy said.

Watch: Milwaukee Panthers bring Wisconsin talent home with Jake Hanson and Aaron Womack transfers

Milwaukee Panthers bring Wisconsin talent home with Jake Hanson and Aaron Womack transfers

After spending a red-shirt season at Syracuse University, Womack now returns home to Milwaukee, where he starred at Dominican High School and scored more than 2000 points

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“That conversation was like coach Lundy wanted me to come home," Womack said. "He was the first to over me, the first to believe in me. Coming on a visit in the transfer portal, I learned some things about the school that I didn't know coming in."

Jake Hanson also knows what it means to win in Wisconsin. He helped Wauwatosa High School to its first-ever state championship before spending a season at Oklahoma.

“I wanted to go somewhere where I would get a better chance to contribute and be a better fit," Hanson said. "It checked all the boxes. When Coach Lundy called, I was super excited."

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Coach Lundy’s pitch to Hanson and his family was simple—toughness matters

“You gotta come here and be the toughest dude on the floor every night, and couple that with his skill level and his IQ, then you got a pretty good player," Lundy said.

Now, both hometown additions are looking to make an immediate impact for the Panthers.

“I’ve always prided myself on playing with a chip on my shoulder, and doing what I do best, which is playing fast, stretching out the floor and hitting shots," Hanson said.

“I’m looking to come in and play my game," Womack said. "I’m a different player than I was in high school. I want to show what I can do and also be a leader."

And for Lundy, bringing local talent home has been part of a much bigger vision for the program.

“I hope it energizes the fan base because this has been purposeful," he said. "We have top three recruiters on our staff, Jose Winston, Ben Walker and Juilian Swartz are all Milwaukee legends in the basketball world. It's been a top-down effort to bring the city here.”

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