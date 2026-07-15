MILWAUKEE, WI — As high temperatures blaze across Southeast Wisconsin, and Wildfire smoke threatens Wisconsin's air quality, local organizers are stepping up.

While many people chose to beat Tuesday's heat at the waterfront, volunteers at Street Angels spent the day making meals in preparation for their nightly outreach.

Jemel Veasy, an outreach specialist with the homeless advocacy group, makes rounds through Milwaukee County's unhoused communities every Tuesday and Thursday night, distributing meals regardless of the weather.

"We do this all year round, summer, spring, winter, fall; we're still out here," Veasy said.

Watch: Milwaukee organizations battle heat and wildfire smoke to support vulnerable residents

Milwaukee organizations battle heat and wildfire smoke to support vulnerable residents

Along with food, the group provides cooling rags, ice-cold water, and sometimes popsicles during the high heat. Veasy said every bit of support makes a difference.

"It's good for us to continue to do this work because our friends can't do some of the things that we provide; they can't go out and get the basic needs to help them get where they need in life," Veasy said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

While temperatures are expected to eventually fall, air quality concerns are set to worsen. Smoke from wildfires in Minnesota and Ontario, Canada, triggered an air quality alert for the entire state of Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. The alert is expected to remain in effect through at least Thursday.

Langston Verdin, founder of MKE Fresh Air Collective, has spent the last seven years installing air quality monitors across Milwaukee. He has placed 35 sensors throughout the city, with a focus on Black and Brown neighborhoods.

"I was seeking to better understand air quality in black and brown neighborhoods," Verdin said.

The monitors provide real-time air quality data, and residents can access that information directly on their phones.

"The really cool thing is you can download an app called Air Visual where anyone in the community can get notifications from the sensor closest to them, whether it's at their home, near their work or their child's day care; they'll get real-time," Verdin said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

As wildfire smoke moves into the area, Verdin said residents, especially children, who face greater health risks should take precautions.

"Close your window, wear your mask, limit your time outdoors," Verdin said.

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