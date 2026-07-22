MILWAUKEE — Dog lovers can bring their four-legged friends to Bark After Dark at the Milwaukee Night Market on Wednesday. The event features a dog park meet-up, a group walk through downtown and Fromm Adoption Alley, where visitors can meet adoptable pets from Wisconsin rescue organizations.

WATCH: Milwaukee Night Market’s ‘Bark After Dark’ spotlights nonprofit pet rescues

Milwaukee Night Market’s ‘Bark After Dark’ spotlights nonprofit pet rescues seeking forever homes

The Milwaukee Night Market’s July edition, presented by Fromm Family Pet Food, runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Pet owners can begin the evening at a Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park meet-up at 4:30 p.m. at 103 W. Clybourn Ave. Attendees can pick up a free Fromm Crunchy Os dog treats voucher and join a group walk to the Night Market at 5 p.m.

At the market, the Fromm VIP — Very Important Pet — Lounge will offer exclusive samples of Fromm Bonnihill Farms fresh-frozen dog food parfaits, craft brews from Foxtown Brewing and more. The VIP area and Fromm Adoption Alley are located in the alley west of the Bradley Symphony Center.

Fromm Adoption Alley will feature adoptable pets from Wisconsin rescues and nonprofits, including six beagles from Olyver & Co. Meredith Evans, founder and president of Olyver & Co., said events like Bark After Dark play a critical role in connecting communities with local rescue organizations.

Kidd O'Shea

“Community support is super important. Having the community involved with rescues and getting the word out about what the rescues are doing locally is super important, and it’s a really great way to kind of find people who maybe don’t know that rescues exist and they’re only familiar with larger shelters. It’s very important,” Evans said.

Fromm will provide the first month of food for any adoption matches made during the event. Evans said the partnership is a welcome boost for adopting families.

“Yeah, so any meat cuts that are made tomorrow with any of our dogs, Fromm will sponsor and donate the food for the first month, which is awesome. It’s a great partnership,” Evans said.

Five other rescue organizations will also be on hand tonight, including Cats at Large, Rescue Gang, Saving Sadie, WHS and Winston’s Wishes.

Pet-friendly vendors at the market include Lake Dog, CBDelicacy, Golden Gracie Co. and Starlight Collars.

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