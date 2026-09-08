MILWAUKEE — Neighbors are calling for increased traffic safety after a deadly hit-and-run Monday night near North Teutonia Avenue and West Ruby Avenue that also injured a person who stopped to help the victim.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, in the 4500 block of North Teutonia Avenue, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Watch Kaylee Staral's full report in the video player below:

Milwaukee neighbors plead for change after deadly hit-and-run on Teutonia Avenue

Police said a southbound vehicle struck a 24-year-old pedestrian and fled.

A witness stopped to help, but a second southbound vehicle then struck both the pedestrian and the 44-year-old witness.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Her family identified her as Nora Winkels.

Family of Nora Winkels

The 44-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The second driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police are still looking for the driver involved in the initial crash.

Maggie Sluzala was home Monday night when the crash outside woke her.

“I heard a big boom, and then all you hear is people screaming,” Sluzala said.

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For neighbors, the concern about reckless driving goes beyond what happened Monday night.

“It’s a normal thing over here, so sad to say, but the speeding is ridiculous,” Dominique Mendez said.

Mendez said he frequently sees drivers disregard the traffic signals and posted speed limits.

“Don’t even stop at the Ruby lights right here. They speed right through,” he said.

The posted speed limit along the stretch of Teutonia is 30 mph, dropping to 20 mph during school hours near a nearby school.

For families living nearby, that makes the stakes even higher.

“Not safe to bring kids out here because at any given moment, you don't know what could happen,” Sluzala said.

Miguel Marriott has a young child who walks to the school across the street.

“It's risky to even get across the street. You gotta be lookin’ all over,” Marriott said.

Wisconsin Community Maps data shows two previous pedestrian fatalities at Teutonia and Ruby — one in 2022 and another in 2025. The same data shows several other crashes resulting in injuries along Teutonia between Ruby and Cornell, including a July 2026 crash that injured a motorcyclist.

Milwaukee police data shows 29 other people have been killed in traffic crashes in the city this year, not including Monday night's death. In 2025, 62 people died in Milwaukee traffic crashes, according to police.

Neighbors say they want more done along the Teutonia to slow traffic and improve safety.

“Stop signs, speed bumps, cameras,” Sluzala said.

Mendez put it more simply.

“Give people a chance to see another day,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the initial hit-and-run to call 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

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