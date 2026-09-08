Milwaukee police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run on city’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that happened on the city’s north side Monday night.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. near Teutonia and Ruby avenues after police said a driver traveling southbound struck a 24-year-old pedestrian in the street before fleeing the area.

Police said when a 44-year-old who witnessed the hit-and-run attempted to render aid to the pedestrian, a second vehicle, also traveling southbound, struck them both.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the 44-year-old was taken to the hospital but was not seriously injured.

The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The search for the driver of the vehicle from the initial crash is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 TIPS.

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