MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man faces more than 120 years in prison after turning himself in following the release of surveillance video.

Jayden Johnson, 24, is charged with armed robbery, burglary, battery, and sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint, Johnson broke into a home near 50th and Burleigh on April 19 to rob the people inside. He is also accused of sexually assaulting one of the victims.

Watch: Milwaukee man turns himself in after police release surveillance video of home invasion suspect

Milwaukee man turns himself in after police release surveillance video of home invasion suspect

Johnson got away with about $300.

He turned himself in the day after Milwaukee police released surveillance video of the suspect.

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