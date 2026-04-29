Police seek suspect in sexual assault, burglary

Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault and burglary that occurred around 8:20 p.m. April 19 in the 3100 block of N. 50th St.

The suspect is described as a Black male who is approximately 20 to 30 years of age with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker-style jacket with a hood, stone-washed, torn designer jeans and black tennis shoes.

The armed suspect entered the victims' residence, sexually assaulted one victim, and demanded and obtained property from the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7401 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

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