Milwaukee Latino community celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with coffee, running, and culture

Hispanic Heritage Month is underway in Milwaukee, where Latino-owned businesses and community organizations are marking the occasion with events, gatherings, and a shared sense of pride.

The month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the diverse culture, history, and contributions of the Latino community. It also coincides with independence days for several countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

Ana Gonzales planted roots in Milwaukee and opened Peace of Love, a Latino-owned coffee shop with two locations — one at Zocolo Food Truck Park and a storefront on Lincoln Avenue on the city's south side.

For Gonzales, the month is about looking at how far Latino's have come and how it can inspire someone else's dream.

She says supporting small businesses can mean the world.

Alonna Johnson

"So if somehow I can be an inspiration for somebody to start their own business or say I can do that too. I wish that somebody can take that and you know grow and accomplish their dreams so I wanna be another like inspiration as well," Gonzales said.

Just about every Wednesday, Patrick Chaves gathers runners at Zocolo Food Truck Park for a run that builds community one step at a time. Chaves is the executive director of Buena Tierra Run Club, a Latino-based club that welcomes all and focuses on building healthy lives for the community through running, walking, and gathering together.

Alonna Johnson

"So what started off as just an accountability group to keep each other accountable in the winter to run became much greater than that. It became a community where Latinos and Hispanics wanted to get together and work on their health and wellness together," Chaves said.

As Hispanic Heritage Month begins, Chaves said the month is about celebrating what makes America great — a place where people from all over can celebrate one another.

"And this one this month this is talking about and celebrating Latino and Hispanic culture overall whether that's our music, whether that's our food, our colors, the lovely colors that we utilize in everyday life and so it's just a time to celebrate and be ourselves," Chaves said.

Buena Tierra Run Club is holding a Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff run Wednesday, open and free to the community.

Hispanic Heritage Month events in Milwaukee

Several events are planned throughout the month:

Viva Nuestra Herencia 2026

Sunday, Sept. 20, noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature lowriders, local vendors, food, art, family activities, community organizations, and more.

Hispanic Heritage Month Closeout Celebration

Thursday, Oct. 8, starting at 4 p.m. at 3rd Street Market Hall. The event will include music, performances, food, a community market, and a mental health fireside chat focused on wellness and local resources.

Milwaukee Public Museum

Educators will host hands-on learning stations each week throughout the month and on Saturday, Oct. 10. Throughout the month, exhibits include Ritmo N' Flow: Heritage in Music, which explores musical instruments created in Latin America, and Chocolate: From Bean to Bar, which highlights the museum's rainforest exhibit and the cacao tree's origins in South and Central America.

29th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Luncheon

Friday, Sept. 18, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Cesar Chavez Center in Racine. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

Milwaukee County Historical Society

Thursday, Sept. 17, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. A discussion panel will cover the local community's experience and contemporary subjects including the impact of immigration policy, education, belonging, and societal expectations. The event is free and open to the public.

2nd Annual Mi Gente Mercado

Saturday, Sept. 26, noon to 5 p.m. The Hispanic Heritage Month pop-up market is hosted by Graveyard Gallery MKE.

La Casa de Esperanza Hispanic Heritage Community Celebration

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 3 to 5 p.m. The 4th Annual Mexican Elote celebration is located at 134 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha.

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