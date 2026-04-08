Milwaukee just took the next step toward having its first Michelin-starred restaurant

MILWAUKEE — Could Milwaukee soon have its first Michelin-starred restaurant? The city just took a major step in that direction, with Michelin announcing it is expanding to the Great Lakes region for the first time.

The Michelin Guide, regarded as the gold standard in dining worldwide, announced Wednesday it will begin evaluating restaurants in six cities across the Great Lakes, including Milwaukee, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, and Pittsburgh.

Anonymous inspectors are already on the ground in those cities evaluating restaurants "based on rigorous, globally consistent criteria," a news release says. The Guide's first selection will be revealed in 2027.

“This is a transformational moment for Milwaukee,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee. “A MICHELIN Star can change lives. It can elevate chefs, energize neighborhoods, and bring global attention to a city. Today, Milwaukee steps onto that global stage, and the world is about to discover what we have known all along: Milwaukee is one of America’s great food cities.”

It's the latest chapter in an exciting time for Milwaukee's culinary scene. The city was the setting for Season 21 of Bravo's "Top Chef," and was recently named the third-best food city in the country by readers of Condé Nast Traveler.

In addition to the prestigious Michelin Stars, restaurants can also receive Bib Gourmand and Green Stars recognition.

“Together, we are telling a bigger story,” Williams-Smith said. “This is about more than one city. It’s about a region rich with talent, diversity, and flavor. The Great Lakes are more than ready for the global spotlight.”

Details about an inaugural awards ceremony in 2027 will be shared at a later date.

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