Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design seniors showcase their talent and secure major jobs before graduation

MILWAUKEE — Graduating students at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design are showcasing their work at the annual senior show, with some already securing jobs at major organizations.

The senior show features the work of more than 200 students. Exhibits on the first floor include product design, illustration, and communication design, while the upstairs gallery features fine art, fashion, and interior architecture.

WATCH: Graduating students from MIAD are showcasing their work at the annual senior show

Previewing the MIAD Senior Show

"You'll just see like what are young people thinking about today, what are they creating, and again, a lot of these, this is your chance to see somebody at the beginning level," Jodi Eastberg, Vice President for Academic Affairs said.

Kidd O'Shea

Illustration major Caitlin Powers used her skills to create fashion designs. After completing an internship with Carter's, the children's clothing line hired her to work as an artist designing clothes in Atlanta starting in the summer.

Kidd O'Shea

One standout project comes from Maya Koehn ’26 (Interior Architecture and Design), who designed a boutique art hotel in collaboration with the John Michael Kohler Arts Center—transforming an abandoned building into a modern, art-focused space.

Maya says the concept was driven by her passion for design: “I’ve always had an interest in unique commercial spaces… I wanted to give it that oomph and push it over the edge.” She also highlighted the real-world value of the project, saying it was “really, really amazing… to get their feedback and kind of practice for the real world.”

Another student, Grace, focused her project on space and scientific and nature designs. Her work landed her a job doing communications and art at a NASA station in Ohio.

Kidd O'Shea

The Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, located in the 3rd Ward, has about 800 students across seven majors. Its programs, including illustration, communication design, animation, and product design, are nationally ranked.

The school will host its first fashion show on campus on May 7. Student movies will also be screened at the film festival at the Oriental Theater on May 8. The senior show closes on May 9.

Learn more about all the students, by clicking here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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