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Milwaukee garbage truck explodes after oxygen tank placed in residential trash can

A Milwaukee garbage truck exploded after someone put an oxygen tank in their trash. A worker was sent flying and is still recovering.
VIDEO: Milwaukee garbage truck explodes after oxygen tank placed in residential trash can
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MILWAUKEE — Video from the Milwaukee Department of Public Works shows a garbage truck exploding after someone placed an oxygen tank in their trash can.

Watch the video here:

VIDEO: Milwaukee garbage truck explodes after oxygen tank placed in residential trash can

When the trash was dumped into the truck, it exploded. The blast sent a worker flying backward onto the ground.

DPW says the employee is still recovering and has not returned to work.

This story was reported onair by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin