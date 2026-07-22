MILWAUKEE — Video from the Milwaukee Department of Public Works shows a garbage truck exploding after someone placed an oxygen tank in their trash can.

Watch the video here:

VIDEO: Milwaukee garbage truck explodes after oxygen tank placed in residential trash can

When the trash was dumped into the truck, it exploded. The blast sent a worker flying backward onto the ground.

DPW says the employee is still recovering and has not returned to work.

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