Milwaukee food truck curfew on hold after judge grants temporary injunction

MILWAUKEE — A new curfew for Milwaukee food trucks remains on hold after a judge granted a temporary injunction Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Food truck owner sues City of Milwaukee over downtown curfew

A city rule would have restricted operating hours for vendors on Water Street and at Burnham Park. Food truck owners sued the city to stop the restrictions, saying the curfew would ruin their peak business hours.

The injunction means food trucks can operate as normal while the lawsuit proceeds.

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