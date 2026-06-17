Milwaukee firefighter injured after falling through stairs at abandoned church fire

A Milwaukee firefighter was injured while battling a second alarm fire at an abandoned church Wednesday morning.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the building on 26th Hour just after 6 a.m. While assessing the church, a firefighter fell through the stairs and was taken to Freighter Medical Center.

The firefighter's condition is unknown at this time.

The department says there were no additional injuries in the incident.

Watch: Firefighter injured in abandoned church fire:

Abandoned church fire injures 1 firefighter

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