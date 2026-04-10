Milwaukee Fire Department responded to report of vehicle fire at car dealership

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 10901 W. Metro Mall on Friday morning at one of the car dealerships.

Out of caution, the MFD Haz Mat was sent to evaluate the situation.

TMJ4

The fire was brought under control quickly and no one was transported from the scene.

MFD Fire Investigation Unit is on the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

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