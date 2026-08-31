Milwaukee Fire Department dive team locates person in the Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE — A person was found by the Milwaukee Fire Department's (MFD) dive team in the Milwaukee River on Sunday.

First responders rushed to the area of Plankinton and Wells after reports of a person in the water shortly before 8:00 p.m.

According to the fire department, the dive team performed an underwater search and located the person.

MFD crews performed CPR on the victim, who was then transported to Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital.

That person's condition was unclear as of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip