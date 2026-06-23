Milwaukee fire department battles 3rd alarm blaze at south-side warehouse

Milwaukee firefighters responded to a commercial building fire between 7th and 8th Streets and Cleveland Avenue around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The building was empty when crews arrived. Firefighters encountered what they described as a heavy amount of fire that started on the third floor of the five-story warehouse.

The fire was upgraded first to a 2nd alarm and then to a 3rd alarm shortly after crews began battling the blaze.

Milwaukee Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Darin Peterburs said the department controlled the majority of the fire but was still battling hotspots inside the building.

"The large nature of the building suggests that the building was burning for quiet some time before the smoke decided to push out of the windows...It was a heavy amount of fire when we arrived on scene but we did get water on the scene relatively quickly," Peterburs said.

The building is used for storage. No injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.

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