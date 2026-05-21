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Milwaukee Fire crews battle early morning car fires in Milwaukee's east side

Milwaukee Fire crews battled three car fires on Milwaukee's east side early Thursday morning.
Early morning vehicle fires
Jon Anheier
Early morning vehicle fires
Posted
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MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire crews battled three car fires on Milwaukee's east side early Thursday morning.

The three cars were parked near E Bellview Place and N Oakland Avenue.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fires.

TMJ4 is working on getting more information.

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