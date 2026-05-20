MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department battled an early morning fire on Wednesday in the area of N 20th Street and W Auer Avenue.

Approximately 60 firefighters were on the scene of the fire, with assistance from the North Shore Fire Department.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD), no smoke alarms were heard and they are trying to determine if there were any.

WATCH: Milwaukee Fire Department battled an early morning fire. Three homes were affected.

Milwaukee Fire crews battle early morning structure fire, three homes affected, no injuries

Three homes were affected by the fire, Deputy Chief Ron Firnrohr said in a statement.

The home in the middle was vacant at the time of the fire, according to MFD. The roof of the home where the fire originated had collapsed. All three homes were destroyed.

TMJ4

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TMJ4 is working on getting more information.

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