MILWAUKEE — A minor fire was reported on early Thursday morning in the area of N 20th Street and Auer Avenue, the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) confirmed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Milwaukee Fire crews battle early morning minor fire in same area as Wednesday's house fire

According to MFD, most of the responding crews were returned before arriving at the scene.

TMJ4 News is working on getting more information.

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