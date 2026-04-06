MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family spent Easter Sunday mourning the loss of a father who was shot and killed late Saturday night on the city’s north side.

Family and friends gathered for a vigil Sunday on Milwaukee’s north side to remember 40-year-old Tremayne Montgomery, known to many as Trell.

Family of Tremayne Montgomery. Tremayne Montgomery.

Milwaukee police said Montgomery was shot just before midnight Saturday on the 6400 block of W. Fond du Lac Avenue.

The 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are still looking for the suspect.

Watch: How family and friends of Tremayne "Trell" Montgomery are remembering him after he was shot and killed Saturday night on Milwaukee's north side.

Milwaukee family holds vigil on Easter for father killed in shooting

Montgomery’s family said he had been out celebrating when a confrontation outside a bar escalated and shots were fired.

“This is our Easter. This is our Easter,” Sommer Jordan, Montgomery's sister, said through tears during the vigil.

“I was in disbelief. I couldn’t believe it,” Jordan said. “Something needs to change.”

Family members described Montgomery as a devoted father, brother and community member who was loved by many.

They said he owned his own cleaning business and loved to play pool.

Montgomery leaves behind four children and two grandchildren, according to family members.

“He was a lovable man, as you can see, he has a community here,” Jordan said. “Changing lives, changing stats in our community.”

Family of Tremayne Montgomery. Tremayne Montgomery and family.

Dozens of people attended the vigil, holding candles and signs, and hugging family members as prayers were said in memory of Montgomery.

“I don’t know how to move on from this one, I don’t, but I want justice for my cousin,” said a cousin, Chiquita.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

Milwaukee police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers.

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