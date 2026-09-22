Milwaukee families can get teens behind the wheel with low-cost and free drivers education

MILWAUKEE — Teens who have not completed drivers education are 16% more likely to have a crash and 75% more likely to get a traffic ticket, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The average cost of a drivers education course in Wisconsin is $500 to $700, according to Milwaukee Recreation — a cost that can make taking the course difficult for some families and may cause some teens to skip it entirely until age 18.

Milwaukee Recreation offers two programs: MPS Drive and Community Based Driver Education. Space is available in upcoming classes, which are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Jodie Donabar, drivers education supervisor with Milwaukee Recreation, built the program with affordability in mind. Classes for Milwaukee Public Schools students are $35 which covers the permit fee. For the general community, classes are $150 for Milwaukee residents and $275 for non-residents.

Alonna Johnson

Donabar said the difference between taking the course and not taking it can make everyone much safer on the roads.

"We want everybody to graduate with a diploma and a driver's license so they can get a job. They can go to college, they can vote, they can do all those other things that the license helps open the doors for, but the main part is we wanna do it safely. And if you don't know the rules of the road, you're going to end up driving recklessly or you get in accidents or who knows," Donabar said.

A driver's license for a teen can also be tied to getting a part-time job or an internship. While insuring a teen driver can cost hundreds of dollars, several programs can help families save money.

The Greater Milwaukee Urban League offers its Road Ready Driver's Education program free for eligible teens ages 15.5 to 17. The program includes a reckless driving session, classroom hours and behind-the-wheel training.

Students who qualify for free or reduced lunch may also apply to have their classroom and behind-the-wheel training paid for entirely through the Driver Education Grant Program with the Wisconsin Department of Education.

Donabar said having affordable options available is critical to making sure students get their licenses before graduating high school.

"So we've noticed that there's a lot of students that can't afford driver's education, so we wanted to provide something to give them the opportunity to know the rules of the road, to get their license the right way, to be able to have that practice," Donabar said.

The grant application cycle is opening soon. Information on when and how to sign up is posted on Milwaukee Recreation's website, along with details on their upcoming class schedule.

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